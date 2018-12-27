Thursday, December 27th 2018 Show Links
News / Local / Perthshire

Perth city centre road closed following gas leak

by Blair Dingwall
December 27, 2018, 11:12 am
Send us a story

A busy Perth city centre street has been forced to close following a gas leak.

St Catherine’s Road has been shut off to traffic due to the incident.

Scotland Gas Network (SGN) is on the scene, with staff working on a “gas escape”.

Perth and Kinross Council tweeted that businesses remain “open as normal”.

More from the Evening Telegraph

Tags

Comments

Breaking

    Cancel