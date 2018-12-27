Perth city centre road closed following gas leak

A busy Perth city centre street has been forced to close following a gas leak.
St Catherine’s Road has been shut off to traffic due to the incident.
Scotland Gas Network (SGN) is on the scene, with staff working on a “gas escape”.
Perth and Kinross Council tweeted that businesses remain “open as normal”.
