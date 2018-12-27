CLEARED: Assault case against EuroMillions winner Gillian Bayford dropped

EuroMillions winner Gillian Bayford has been cleared of assaulting her ex – after police ruled there was “insufficient evidence” to proceed with a case against her.

The 46-year-old jackpot winner was due at Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday to face an assault rap over an alleged attack on her ex Gavin Innes, 45.

It is understood she was accused of lashing out at him in an Audi Q7 car in October last year and that the incident was reported to police within the last few weeks.

Innes allegedly refused to support Gillian’s version of events following a spat with Ashley Donaldson, the mother of his son. He was understood to have suffered minor injuries.

Bayford, originally from Carnoustie, was initially charged by police with a minor assault and released on an undertaking to appear in court on Thursday.

But that appearance was cancelled after police concluded there was “insufficient evidence” to proceed with a case against her, and she never turned up at court.

Bayford – who won the huge cash sum along with her then husband Adrian in 2012 – dated Mr Innes last year.

But after their relationship broke down she publicly labelled him a “gold digger”.

A court source said: “She was arrested, interviewed and charged in relation to this assault. She was then released on an undertaking as is standard in domestic cases like this.

“The police completed their investigations and reports in the case but after consulting with prosecutors it was decided that there wouldn’t be enough evidence to proceed so the matter was not reported to the procurator fiscal.

“That will be an end of the case.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “There was insufficient evidence to proceed to court.”

Bayford married convicted fraudster Brian Deans, 37, in August in a lavish ceremony in St Andrews six years to the day after she landed her jackpot.