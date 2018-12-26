Man, 49, dies in Christmas Day crash on A9 near Perth

A man has died in a crash on one of Tayside’s busiest roads.

The 49-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene following the one-vehicle incident on the A9 Perth to Inverness road near Luncarty at about 1.40pm on Christmas Day.

The road was closed until 5.30pm as police carried out investigations.

In a statement, Tayside Police Division statement said: “Police Scotland can confirm that a 49-year-old man has died after a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the A9 near Luncarty about 1:40pm yesterday afternoon (25th December).

“His next of kin have been notified, and our thoughts are with them.

“The A9 was closed in both directions to allow investigation work to be carried out, and was re-opened about 5:30pm.”