Queues after accident on main road between Dundee and Perth

Police are investigating after a crash caused tailbacks on the A90 near Dundee today.

Officers were called to the two-vehicle collision just before 7.30am.

A spokesman said: “Police Scotland were called to a minor road traffic collision at the Bullionfield filling station near Invergowrie shortly before 7:30am.

“Nobody has been injured and inquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing.”

The incident caused queues on both sides of the carriageway, though traffic was said to be moving steadily, with only part of the road blocked.