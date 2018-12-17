Fire fighters free van driver as A92 south of Dundee remains closed

Fire fighters using cutting equipment freed a van driver after his vehicle was involved in a crash with a lorry today.

The accident happened on the A92 at the Forgan roundabout just after 7am.

Four fire appliances along with police and ambulance were in attendance.

The early morning accident caused traffic chaos as the road was closed and traffic diverted.

A spokesman for SFRS said: “Fire fighters used hydraulic cutting equipment to free a driver when he was trapped in his van following the crash.”

The van driver is understood to have leg injuries.

Appliances from Dundee, Cupar and Tayport attended.

At this stage the condition of the lorry driver isn’t known.

A police spokesman said: “We are currently in attendance between a van and a tipper lorry just before the Forgan roundabout on the A92

“There are two casualties. Fire fighters using cutting equipment freed the van driver.

“He is understood to have leg injuries.”

The route remains shut between the Forgan and Melville Lodges roundabouts in Fife and emergency services are on the scene.

Police said the incident was affecting people travelling to and from Fife via the Tay Road Bridge.