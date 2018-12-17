A92 south of Dundee closed after serious crash

The A92 south of Dundee has been closed in both directions after a serious crash involving two lorries.

The route is shut between the Forgan and Melville Lodges roundabouts in Fife and emergency services are on the scene.

Police said the incident was affecting people travelling to and from Fife via the Tay Road Bridge.

One commuter said: “It’s a two-lorry crash and the road is closed in both directions.

“It seems like quite a bad one. There are loads of ambulances and fire engines going past.”

There are no details on any injuries at this stage.

More to follow.