Stereophonics fans have been warned that demand for the group’s gig in Dundee next month is “extremely high”.

Caird Hall has released details of the ticketing arrangements for when the Indie group perform at the venue on Tuesday, August 22.

The capacity for the concert will be 2,300, with tickets available in standing stalls, seated balcony and the gallery.

Overall, there will be 1,600 standing tickets and 700 seated.

The group are holding an exclusive pre-sale today for registered fans.

The rest of the tickets will go on sale to the public on Tuesday from 9am with a maximum of four per person.

“Tickets are available via the Ticketmaster booking line on 0333 321 9999, online at www.dundeebox.co.uk and in person from Dundee City Box Office.”

The gig will come three days before the 20th anniversary of the group’s first album release, Word Gets Around, which shot them to fame in the Britpop era.

They followed that up in 1999 with Performance and Cocktails, which spawned some of their best-known hits including The Bartender and the Thief and Just Looking.

The band, which formed in Wales in 1992, have an impressive list of achievements; they are the 8th group to achieve 5 consecutive UK number 1 albums in a list that includes the Beatles, Led Zeppelin, ABBA, Genesis, Oasis, Blur and U2.

They have enjoyed 11 top 10 singles including the number 1 single ‘Dakota’.

Their hits collection, ‘Decade In The Sun’, sold 1.2 million copies in the UK while they sold over 150,000 tickets on their last 16 date UK arena tour, and with around 10 million albums sold worldwide they are one of Wales’ most successful rock acts.

Stereophonics have been praised for their stellar live performances and they have headlined at many of the UK’s most high-profile music festivals including Reading & Leeds, Glastonbury and V Festival.