Welsh indie legends Stereophonics are set to play Dundee’s Caird Hall next month, it was revealed today.

The rockers – who have just announced the release of new album Scream Above the Sounds on November 3 – play in the city on Tuesday, August 22.

It follows hype earlier in the day after it was revealed that the venue would be announcing a “major concert”.

The gig will come three days before the 20th anniversary of their first album release, Word Gets Around, which shot them to fame in the Britpop era.

They followed that up in 1999 with Performance and Cocktails, which spawned some of their best-known hits including The Bartender and the Thief and Just Looking.

The band, which formed in Wales in 1992, have an impressive list of achievements; they are the 8th group to achieve 5 consecutive UK number 1 albums in a list that includes the Beatles, Led Zeppelin, ABBA, Genesis, Oasis, Blur and U2.

They have enjoyed 11 top 10 singles including the number 1 single ‘Dakota’.

Their hits collection, ‘Decade In The Sun’, sold 1.2 million copies in the UK while they sold over 150,000 tickets on their last 16 date UK arena tour, and with around 10 million albums sold worldwide they are one of Wales’ most successful rock acts.

Stereophonics have been praised for their stellar live performances and they have headlined at many of the UK’s most high-profile music festivals including Reading & Leeds, Glastonbury and V Festival.

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday 1 August, 2017 from 10am at Dundee City Box Office. There is a maximum of four tickets per person.

Caird Hall’s announcement this morning that a ‘major’ concert was due to be announced later today drew much speculation, with at least one Twitter user getting it spot on.