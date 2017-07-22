A teenager has died in a road crash outside Dundee.

Emergency services were called to the one-vehicle accident on the road to Coupar Angus, at Tullybaccart, in the early hours.

They remain at the scene carrying out inquiries to establish the cause of the tragic smash.

The victim has not yet been named.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We can confirm an 18-year-old male has died following a one vehicle road traffic collision on the A923 at Tullybaccart.

“The road is currently closed whilst investigation work is carried out.

“Anyone who may have witnessed the collision and who has not spoken to Police is asked to make contact on 101 quoting reference number incident 0472 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous.”