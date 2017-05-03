VIDEO: Having problems with Outlook? Here is how you fix it

Outlook’s Twitter feed has this morning been inundated with complaints from users unable to access their emails.

When logging on to their account, users experience a pop-up message promoting the webmail firm’s new ‘focused’ facility.

Outlook says the new component “helps you separate priority emails from unwelcome subscriptions, so you can stay on task“.

But the user is unable to even access their emails because the pop-up message refuses to close, leaving the screen frozen.

The problem is predominantly affecting those trying to get into their Windows Live account, which drives those with Hotmail addresses.

Worldwide, there are an estimated 360 million Hotmail accounts.

Angry folk tweeted to Outlook demanding the problem is resolved.

Shamuzanti Hills tweeted: “The Focused inbox tutorial blocks users from accessing their mail. Test your coding before you release stuff.”

Røy‏ added: “Can’t reach my mail account, it’s locked up. Refresh didn’t help. Fix things , NOW!”

Outlook has been slow on coming up with a fix but help has been at hand from Twitter users who have found the solution.

PuckStar advises: “Refresh and select quickly another folder (like junk) while loading.

“If it works go to options, display settings, focus inbox.”

From here, the user should click the ‘Don’t sort message’ button and, hey presto, you are back to normal.

The Tele can confirm that this fixes the problem. Happy mailing!