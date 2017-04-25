Folk in Dundee woke up to a covering of the white stuff this morning as winter made a late reappearance in Tayside.

Temperatures across the region plummeted close to freezing last night due to a plunge of Arctic air over the UK.

Dundee experienced a covering of snow, as did parts of Angus and Perthshire.

The Met Office issued an overnight weather warning of frequent hail, sleet and snow showers.

Higher levels were due to have accumulations of 2-5 cm of snow, while 1 to 2 cm was possible at lower levels.

The warning stated that some transport routes might be affected, with journeys requiring longer travel times.