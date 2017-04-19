Emergency services were called to a Dundee home following the sudden death of an elderly man.

Police, fire and ambulance crews all attended a flat in Mallaig Avenue, Menzieshill, shortly after noon today.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said they attended to assist police with gaining access to the property.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We attended at Mallaig Avenue, Dundee following the sudden death of an elderly man.

“There are no suspicious circumstances.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 12.16 hours today to attend an incident at an address on Mallaig Avenue, Dundee.

“We sent one ambulance to the scene.”