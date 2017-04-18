Former Dundee FC player Neil McCann is poised to be named as the club’s new boss this evening.

Following the departure of Paul Hartley yesterday, a press conference has been called for tonight at 7pm.

And it’s claimed that Sky Sports pundit McCann will be revealed as the man tasked with ensuring the Dark Blues remain in the Premiership.

The now 42-year-old had two spells as a player at Dens, bookending a career that also took in Hearts, Rangers, Southampton and Falkirk.

The Greenock-born winger came out of retirement as a player in 2011 to help Dundee successfully stave off relegation, scoring a last-minute goal in his comeback match against Raith Rovers.

He won 26 caps for Scotland.

McCann has completed all his coaching badges and was working as a coach at Dunfermline before landing the Sky pundit’s role full-time.

At East End Park he struck up a coaching partnership with Gerry McCabe, who will remain as the No 2 at Dundee.

Hartley’s fate was sealed by Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat to Hamilton that left the club in the relegation play-off zone.

A club statement released yesterday said: “Dundee Football Club have this afternoon relieved manager Paul Hartley of his duties.

“The club currently sit 11th in the Premiership table and the board of directors feel a change is needed ahead of five vital matches between now and the end of the season.”

Since taking over in February 2014, Hartley took the club to the SPFL Championship title before clinching a top-six finish in Dundee’s first season back in the top flight.

Last season after missing out on the top six on the final day, the club went on to finish eighth in the top division.

Managing director John Nelms said: “I want to thank Paul for his time with the club.

“Unfortunately, the business we are in, sometimes change is necessary to achieve the goals we have set.

“I think somebody in the near future is going to get a good hard-working manager.”

The statement added that Nelms is currently addressing the players and staff and the club say they will release a further update shortly.

McCann’s first game in charge will be against Motherwell on Saturday week.

OUR BREAKING NEWS STORY EARLIER