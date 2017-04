Former Dundee FC player Neil McCann is poised to be named as the club’s new boss, according to reports.

Following the departure of Paul Hartley yesterday, a press conference has been called for tonight at 7pm.

And it’s claimed that Sky Sports pundit McCann will be revealed as the man tasked with ensuring the Dark Blues remain in the Premiership.

The now 42-year-old had two spells as a player at Dens, bookending a career that also took in Hearts, Rangers, Southampton and Falkirk.

