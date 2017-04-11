Home » News » UK and world » VIDEO: Toddler slips between gap of train and platform moments before it pulls away

VIDEO: Toddler slips between gap of train and platform moments before it pulls away

By Reporter,

This is the terrifying moment when a boy plunged down the gap between a train and the platform moments before it was due to set off.

The two-year-old’s horrified grandparents had to wave and scream for help to stop the train from pulling away.

The drama was captured on film as the toddler tried to climb into the carriage but vanished down the gap, ending up on the tracks.

Little-boy-falls-down-gap-between-train-and-platform-caught-on-CCTV (1)
(photos: Sydney Trains)

Little-boy-falls-down-gap-between-train-and-platform-caught-on-CCTV (2)

The incident happened at Australia’s Cronulla station.

John Brewster, who is seen in the film with grandson Ayden, told 9news.com.au : “It took years off my life. I’ll never forget it.

“It happened that bloody quick. We were running because it was raining, we’d had an ice-cream then we were taking the train because Ayden loves trains.

Little-boy-falls-down-gap-between-train-and-platform-caught-on-CCTV (3)

Little-boy-falls-down-gap-between-train-and-platform-caught-on-CCTV (4)

“He could’ve hit his chin on the train and broken his neck and this would be very different.”

Transport minister Andrew Constance said: “Parents need to be more vigilant.

“It will only be a matter of time before we see a serious accident.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Related Coastguard in early morning rescue

Related Ross County 6 Dundee United 2: United thumped in the fog at County

Related Aberfan disaster survivors weep on tragedy's 50th anniversary

Related Dundee United 1 Dunfermline 0: Late Murray strike seals victory for United

Related Appeal for kids whose parents died of cancer in same week passes £200k

Show Comments

Cancel