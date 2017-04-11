VIDEO: Toddler slips between gap of train and platform moments before it pulls away

This is the terrifying moment when a boy plunged down the gap between a train and the platform moments before it was due to set off.

The two-year-old’s horrified grandparents had to wave and scream for help to stop the train from pulling away.

The drama was captured on film as the toddler tried to climb into the carriage but vanished down the gap, ending up on the tracks.

The incident happened at Australia’s Cronulla station.

John Brewster, who is seen in the film with grandson Ayden, told 9news.com.au : “It took years off my life. I’ll never forget it.

“It happened that bloody quick. We were running because it was raining, we’d had an ice-cream then we were taking the train because Ayden loves trains.

“He could’ve hit his chin on the train and broken his neck and this would be very different.”

Transport minister Andrew Constance said: “Parents need to be more vigilant.

“It will only be a matter of time before we see a serious accident.”