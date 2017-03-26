Police searching for missing Dundee man Ralph Smith have found a body, it was confirmed today.

Officers said the find was made by a member of the public at Victoria Park in Arbroath, near where the 18-year-old fell from cliffs.

Ralph was last seen at around 1pm on Saturday February 25 during a family walk.

A Police Scotland spokesman said today: “At 8am today, Police Scotland received a report from the public that a body had been discovered on the beach at Victoria Park, Arbroath.

“Officers are currently making inquiries and it is confirmed that the body of a male has been recovered.

“The identity of the male has not yet been established, but it not believed that there are any suspicious circumstances.

“The family of missing person Ralph Smith, from Dundee, have been informed of developments.”

Ralph’s disappearance while out walking with his dad, also Ralph, set off a tragic sequence of events for the family.

A vigil was held in Dundee’s Drumlanrig Drive the night Ralph went missing, during which two of his cousins, Julie McCash and David Sorrie, died.