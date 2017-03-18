A major search and rescue operation was launched early today after a man plunged into the River Tay.

Lifeboats from Broughty Ferry and a Coastguard helicopter are currently sweeping the area.

Police Scotland said emergency services were alerted to a male on the Queens Bridge in Perth around 4am.

A spokesman said: “The male was seen to enter the water shortly afterwards.

“Resources from Police, Coastguard and Scottish Fire and Rescue are at the scene.

“RNLI lifeboats from Broughty Ferry and the Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Prestwick are also assisting.”