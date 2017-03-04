Dundee United’s Nick van der Velden is to retire at the end of the season.

The Dutchman said he “still had goals” at Tannadice, but was bringing to an end at 13-year career in the professional game.

He said: “It is always a difficult decision to bring to an end something you are extremely passionate about.

“But I do so with the knowledge I gave my all and achieved everything and more.

“It has been a great honour to play for all of my clubs.

“I still have goals at United, and my focus is on achieving them. The most important one being promotion to the Ladbrokes Premiership so let’s make that happen!

Finally, thank you to everyone for believing in me and supporting me throughout my career over the years.”

The 35-year-old previously played for FC Dordrecht, RKC Waalwijk, AZ Alkmaar, NEC, FC Groningen and Willem II. Whilst at AZ he won the 2008–09 Eredivisie.