A blaze has ripped through the Toys R Us store in Dundee overnight.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called to the toy store, in Kingsway West Retail Park, at 12.35am to a “well-developed fire”.

Firefighters managed to keep the damage contained to an external part of the building to the shop, believed to be its warehouse.

Crews were on the scene for nearly two and a half hours battling the blaze.

Seven fire engines, including an aerial pump, were sent to the scene. No one was injured.

An investigation will take place into the causes.

A police car was still stationed in the loading bay at the back of the store on Clepington Road this morning.

