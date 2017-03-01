Significant delays were caused for drivers after a car crash on a busy Tayside road.

Two cars collided on the A94 between Perth and Scone, at the junction with Mayfield Terrace, at about 6.30pm.

All emergency services attended, with at least three people involved.

Large queues formed in both directions on the road.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We attended a road traffic collision on the A94 in Scone yesterday.

“We were called shortly after 6.30pm to a two car collision.

“Two people were released before the fire service arrived and one person was helped out of a vehicle by the Ambulance Service.

“Fire crews made the scene safe.”

It is not known if there were any injuries.