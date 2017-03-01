Dundee United have announced a loss of £1.55 million for the year ending June 2016.

Chairman Stephen Thompson blamed the Tangerine’s relegation to the Championship last season as the main factor.

However, the Tannadice chief said he and the board remain “confident” the club will be able to “cope”.

A statement published on United’s website said that the club would have reported an operating loss of £2.53 million had it not been for the sale of Nadir Ciftci, John Souttar and Ryan McGowan during the reporting period.

Mr Thompson said: “Despite the extreme disappointment with the outcome of season 15/16, the board remains confident that it has taken and continues to take corrective measures to cope with the significant financial impact of relegation.

“The appointment of Ray McKinnon as first team manager in May 2016 and the subsequent restructuring of the playing squad was the first step in regaining the club’s place in the top tier of Scottish football. The new manager has been backed financially to build a team capable of securing a return to the Premiership.”

Mr Thompson added: “Much work is being done in parallel with our on-field investment to reduce operating costs even although relegation has added a significant financial challenge. Salary and operating expenses will remain under scrutiny, and because of this ongoing diligence we remain confident that the positive effect will be demonstrated when we report our next figures.”

We’ll have more on this in tonight’s Evening Telegraph.