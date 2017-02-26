Police probe two deaths in Dundee street

A man has been detained by police following the deaths of two people in a Dundee street.

Officers descended on Drumlanrig Drive following reports of the deaths of a 32-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman this morning.

A tent was erected in the quiet Mid Craigie cul-de-sac and forensics experts were seen combing the area.

The identities of the two people found dead have not yet been released.

Police confirmed this afternoon that a 42-year-old man has been detained in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector Keith Hardie, from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “There will be a strong police presence in the area while our investigation continues and I would like to thank the local community in advance for their patience.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to stress that this has been a contained and isolated incident. There has been no threat to the wider public at any stage.

“I would also urge anyone with information to please contact police, likewise anyone who saw or heard anything in the area that could be of assistance.

“Please contact Police as soon as possible on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous.”