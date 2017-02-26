Man charged after two deaths in Dundee street

A man has tonight been charged by police following the deaths of two people in a Dundee street.

Officers descended on Drumlanrig Drive following reports of the deaths of a 32-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman this morning.

A tent was erected in the quiet Mid Craigie cul-de-sac and forensics experts were seen combing the area.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We can confirm that a 42-year-old man has been charged and arrested in connection with the deaths of a 32-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman in the Drumlanrig Drive area of Dundee today.

“He is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court tomorrow.”

Detective Inspector Brian Geddes, of the Major Investigation Team, thanked the members of the public who have assisted officers with the investigation.

He had earlier said that the incident had been “contained and isolated” and that there was no threat to the wider public.