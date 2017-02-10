Two taken to Ninewells after crash on A92 in Fife

Two people have been taken to hospital after a car left a major road and entered a field.

The incident took place at about 7am this morning on the A92 in Fife, close to the road’s junction with the A913, at Moonzie.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 6.58am and sent two crews following a one-vehicle incident on the A92.

“Two patients have been taken to Ninewells Hospital.”

The inclement weather has caused minor problems elsewhere on the same road.

Police Scotland attended a second incident where a car skidded on a patch of ice and hit a kerb at about 8.55am.

No injuries were reported in the crash, which involved only the driver of the vehicle, a Kia Picanto.