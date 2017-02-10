Two taken to Ninewells after crash on A92 in Fife

Two people have been taken to hospital after a car left a major road and entered a field.
The incident took place at about 7am this morning on the A92 in Fife, close to the road’s junction with the A913, at Moonzie.
A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 6.58am and sent two crews following a one-vehicle incident on the A92.
“Two patients have been taken to Ninewells Hospital.”
The inclement weather has caused minor problems elsewhere on the same road.
Police Scotland attended a second incident where a car skidded on a patch of ice and hit a kerb at about 8.55am.
No injuries were reported in the crash, which involved only the driver of the vehicle, a Kia Picanto.