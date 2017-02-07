Odds plummet on Scotland experiencing coldest winter ever this year

Bookmakers have slashed the odds on Scotland having its coldest winter on record this year.

William Hill has halved its pricing on temperatures falling below the current record of -27.2C by April.

This bet is now offered at just 8/1 compared to 16/1 a few weeks ago.

William Hill is also offering evens on a temperature of -15C being recorded during February.

It comes as Scotland braces itself for a return to the Sudden Stratospheric Warming (SSW) that saw a month of freezing temperatures in 2010.

The temperature dropped to as low as -21C in some areas.

The event typically brings up to two weeks of freezing conditions and widespread snow.

William Hill spokesman Rupert Adams said: “Get ready for freezing Febuary – the odds are falling fast and it could be odds on that we see a temperature as low as -15C before the week is out.”

For more information on the cold snap, see today’s Tele