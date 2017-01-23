A former Dundee United footballer who was ruled to have raped a woman has announced his retirement from the game.

David Robertson, along with ex-United teammate David Goodwillie, were found to have committed the crime by a judge last week.

Denise Clair took the action after prosecutors failed to take the players, who were employed by the Tannadice side at the time of the incident, to court.

The pair claim the intercourse was consensual.

The men have now been ordered to pay £100,000 in compensation to her, after a judge ruled they raped her in Armadale, West Lothian, in January 2011.

Today, Robertson’s retirement from football was announced by his current side Cowdenbeath. The Fifers tweeted:

We can confirm David Robertson has retired from professional football. Donald Findlay said, ‘I wish to thank David for all his hard work". — Cowdenbeath FC (@CowdenbeathFC) January 22, 2017

Goodwillie currently plays for English League Two side Plymouth.

Ms Clair had originally sought £500,000 in compensation but damages of £100,000 were agreed in the civil action at the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

She told The Sunday Post she was initially offered £40,000 plus expenses, and then £50,000 plus expenses, not to proceed with her action.

The 30-year-old mother added: “There was a pre-trial meeting of the advocates in Edinburgh on September 21. An increased offer on behalf of both men of £115,000, including expenses, was made. Again, I refused.

“Lord Armstrong awarded me £100,000 – less than the players wanted to buy me off with – and most of it will be swallowed up by legal costs. I don’t mind though. All that matters is that I am vindicated.

“I wanted the truth to emerge and no amount of money would have bought my silence or made up for the suffering I, and my family, endured.”

She insisted: “I would never have accepted anything out of court. I was never for sale.”