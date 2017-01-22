An investigation has been launched into a robbery at a Dundee newsagent.

The crime took place at Kenny’s Newsagents in Strathmartine Road around 3.45pm yesterday.

Police said they are seeking a man of around 40. He is said to be 5ft 8in tall, with dark shaved hair.

No details of the haul, or whether a weapon was involved, have been disclosed by officers.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “No persons were injured as a result of this crime.

“Anyone who may have seen the described male in the area around the time of the incident or has any information regarding the crime is is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101.”

The raid is the latest in a series involving shops in Dundee. Earlier this week officers returned to a newsagent’s shop in Graham Street as part of an investigation into a “frightening” cash robbery.