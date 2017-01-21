United tie passes late inspection in foggy Dingwall.

Dundee United’s Scottish Cup clash with Ross County was in doubt for a time this afternoon because of fog.

Several times pre-match, referee Kevin Clancy went to both ends of the playing surface to check visibility as a patch of fog hung over the Global Energy Stadium in Dingwall.

It’s understood that while he felt he could referee the game properly, he was concerned fans behind the goals could not see the length of the pitch.

And during the warm ups the goalkeepers were also struggling to see to the other goal.

After a final check half an hour before kick off, however, the tie was given the green light.