Dundee United 3 Queen of the South 3: United fight back to earn a draw

Dundee United came back from 3-1 down in the second half to salvage a point from a thrilling Tannadice encounter with Queen of the South.

Simon Murray was the hero, grabbing a late equaliser for his second goal of an eventful 90 minutes.

United gave a first start to loan signing Thomas Mikkelsen and that saw him line up alongside Murray in a 4-4-2 formation.

All eyes were on the new man, but it was strike partner Murray who made an instant impact by getting a fourth minute opener.

Controlling a Scott Fraser pass, he cut inside Andy Dowie before smashing the ball high into the net from 12 yards.

United were dominating, but a Lewis Toshney error gave old boy John Rankin a clear sight of goal. He tried to lift the ball over the advancing Cammy Bell and the ‘keeper did well to claw the ball away.

The home team failed to heed that warning and in the 28th minute the scores were level when Dobbie netted from close range following a Scott Mercer free kick.

United almost regained the lead when Murray was set up by Willo Flood, but his curling shot was brilliantly saved by Lee Robinson.

Robinson was the hero again when he got his hands to a Tony Andreu effort.

Despite those near things it had been tough going and seven minutes into the second half Queens silenced home fans as they went ahead.

Dobbie fed Thomson and the man on loan from Celtic beat Bell with a low shot. The scorer, incidentally, spent the first half of the season on loan at Dumbarton so was looking for a third win over the Tangerines this term.

United’s reply was a Paul Dixon cross from the left that Mikkelsen blasted over left-footed from 10 yards.

Things got worse in the 65th minute when Thomas skipped past William Edjenguele before netting with a screamer from 20 yards.

United grabbed some hope in the 77th minute when Fraser pounced on a loose ball in the Queens box and drilled a shot home to reduce the deficit to one goal.

They pressed hard after that and in the 89th minute Murray struck again from a Tope Obadeyi cross to grab a point.