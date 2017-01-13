Little Mix is coming to Dundee, it was announced today.

In what is one of the biggest musical coups for the city, the pop megastars will play at Slessor Gardens on June 29.

It is part of the group’s Summer Shout Out tour, which includes 13 live shows across the UK, and will be one of the biggest concerts in Dundee.

Along with the Slessor Gardens show, the pop stars — who are one of the world’s biggest girl groups — will play in London, Southampton, Edinburgh. and Exeter.

A spokeswoman for LHG Live — the company behind the plans to bring the group to the City of Discovery — said: “We are very excited that this show is coming to Dundee and would like to work with you to make the most of this great concert.”

The group shot to fame after the eighth season of The X Factor, where they won the reality show before going on to sign a deal with Simon Cowell’s record label Syco.

The LHG spokeswoman said: “Pop acts like Little Mix don’t come along that often. Growing better and bolder with each new album, they understand the brilliance of pop music and how it relates to their passionate and loyal fan base.

The band had a very successful 2016, with No 1 single ‘Shout Out To My Ex’, and their album ‘Glory Days’, shooting straight to No.1 on the Official Albums Chart.

The record has spent a total of four weeks in the peak position and is the quickest selling album in the UK charts by a girl group since Destiny’s Child’s Survivor in 2001.

It is also the longest-reigning girl group No 1 album of the millennium.