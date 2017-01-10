Arbroath 0 Dundee 2: Dundee on top in Gayfield friendly.

Paul Hartley used almost his entire first team squad as Dundee started their build up to the second half of the season with a friendly win at Arbroath.

Second half goals from Marcus Haber and Craig Wighton secured victory at Gayfield.

The men from the Premiership dominated possession from the start and went close in the sixth minute when Dutchman Yordi Teijsse flashed an angled drive just wide.

The pressure continued and Danny Williams was next to have a go. His shot from the edge of the area was straight at Ricky Gomes, but the home ‘keeper needed two attempts to gather.

It was all Dundee and after a strong run from Teijsse, Williams saw his 12 yard shot blocked by Gomes.

Arbroath were defending well and when they got forward, midfielder Ryan McCord sent a 25-yard shot over.

The visitors were still dominating the ball and Michael Duffy almost broke the deadlock with a powerful long-range effort that flew just too high with Gomes looking beaten.

For the second half Dundee made nine changes, only Cammy Kerr and Danny Williams from the first half line-up remaining on the park.

Those changes quickly produced a goal and in the 52nd minute a fine run and cross from Faissal El Bakhtaoui saw Haber head home at the back post.

El Bakhtaoui was the provider again in 66 minutes when his pass led to a Craig Wighton shot that rattled the post.

Wighton was not to be denied and five minutes from the end he netted from a low Haber cross for Dundee’s second.