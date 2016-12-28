Dundee missed out on the chance to stretch the gap to the bottom of the Premiership as they went down tamely at Partick Thistle.

A first half double from the home side put them in command and there was to be no Dee repeat of Friday’s dramatic come back from two down against Hearts.

All in all it was a disappointing night for Paul Hartley’s men who failed to trouble the opposition goal enough and gave up too many chances in front of their own.

They had started reasonably well and looked comfortable until disaster struck just after the fifteen minute mark.

Kosta Gadzhalov was penalised for a tackle on Kris Doolan near the edge of the area and when Callum Booth curled a beauty of a free kick high into the back of the net, the Jags were ahead.

Midway through the first half the Dark Blues were handed the chance to level from a free-kick of their own when Daniel Devine needlessly brought down Paul McGowan 20 yards from the home goal.

Tom Hateley stepped up to take it and although it was a decent effort, the ball flew a couple of feet too high.

Just short of half-time Scott Bain was the hero with a fine block to deny Chris Erskine the second goal.

In the final minute of the half the ‘keeper managed to keep Erskine out again, but this time the rebound fell to Doolan and he netted the second from close range.

Thistle started the second half looking for a third and Erskine went close from long range in the 58th minute.

At the other end a low angled drive from Kevin Holt in what was a rare attack, was well taken by Tomas Cerny.

Late on a Marcus Haber header from a Hateley free-kick was also confidently held by the home goalie.