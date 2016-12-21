Thieves made off with a “significant amount of designer clothing” in an overnight raid on Size clothing shop in High Street, Dundee.

Police Scotland is appealing for information after the break-in at about 3.20am on Tuesday.

Officers are keen to trace two men who were seen outside the shop at the time. One of whom was wearing a dark grey hooded jacket and dark tracksuit bottoms and the other man was wearing a dark jacket with a grey hooded top underneath, grey trousers and a dark beanie style hat.

Also involved in this crime was a blue Audi A3 vehicle that was seen in the area at the time.

You have information, contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.