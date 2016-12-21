Home » Life » Dundee Life » Limmy to perform in Dundee to promote his new book

Related Hemmings and Vincent passed fit as Dundee land in Austria

Related 'The fairytale continues': Iceland commentator loses it again after beating England

Related El Bakhtaoui joins Dundee on three-year deal

Related Ant and Dec are lost and confused in the jungle ahead of new I'm A Celebrity series

Related Gavin Gunning speaks for first time on handball incident

Show Comments

Cancel