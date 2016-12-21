Comedian Limmy is to perform Dundee in May next year to promote his second book, That’s Your Lot.

Limmy, real name Brian Limond, came to the attention of the mainstream 10 years ago with his daily podcast Limmy’s World of Glasgow. He received more success in 2010 with his BBC comedy series Limmy’s Show and has featured in Charlie Brooker’s news satire show Weekly Wipe.

Limmy is also known for his webcam chats, in which he interacts with fans and makes music.

The 42-year-old’s first book, Daft Wee Stories, was published in July.

His show in the Dundee Repertory Theatre on Sunday May 14 is part of a promotional tour that also takes in Aberdeen, Glasgow, Belfast, Dublin, Newcastle, Manchester and London.

One thing you can expect from my book tour is fantastic music while you get seated. I'll add this to the playlist: https://t.co/EmISAsKC3R — Limmy (@DaftLimmy) December 20, 2016

DUNDEE, tickets for my That's Your Lot book tour are on sale NOW: https://t.co/PLtjdytrVI — Limmy (@DaftLimmy) December 20, 2016

Limmy’s show is promoted as “a night of storytelling and chit chat as he introduces his second book, That’s Your Lot, featuring stories that are dafter and darker than before. Includes audience Q&A and book signing.”